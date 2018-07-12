Ad
'If we had pushed in a more aggressive manner, it would have been absolutely counter-productive,' EU finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici told journalists (Photo: Jorge Franganillo)

Commission defends 'intelligent' fiscal policy

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Commission rejected on Thursday (12 July) accusations from the guardians of EU finances that its monitoring of fiscal policies was too lax and failed to produce results.

"Our choices were economically justified, politically intelligent and socially fair," EU finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici told journalists.

"If we had pushed in a more aggressive manner, it would have been absolutely counter-productive. It would have further weakened growth without improving the ...

