EU and China edge closer in Trump's 'America First' world

Chinese and EU leaders will meet in Beijing on Monday (16 July) seeking to preserve the multilateral world order - as Donald Trump's unilateral actions rattle the global trading system and nudge the two economic powerhouses to work more closely together.

The 20th EU-China summit comes at a time when traditional global political alliances are being hastily redrawn, as both China and the EU are entering a trade war with the US after the Trump administration unilaterally introduced tariff...