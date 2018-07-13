Ad
EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and Chinese premier Li Keqiang at the end of last year's summit (Photo: European Commission)

EU and China edge closer in Trump's 'America First' world

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Chinese and EU leaders will meet in Beijing on Monday (16 July) seeking to preserve the multilateral world order - as Donald Trump's unilateral actions rattle the global trading system and nudge the two economic powerhouses to work more closely together.

The 20th EU-China summit comes at a time when traditional global political alliances are being hastily redrawn, as both China and the EU are entering a trade war with the US after the Trump administration unilaterally introduced tariff...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

