Polish minister roasted in EU sanctions probe

Poland defended its judicial overhaul to fellow EU countries on Tuesday (26 June) in an unprecedented probe into its latest reforms, which, critics say, put courts under political control.

Poland's EU affairs minister Konrad Szymanski briefed his counterparts on the reforms, arguing that they were necessary to overhaul an inefficient court system inherited from communist times, but offered no new concessions.

Szymanski criticised the European Commission's assessment of the judic...