Meet the new Mr Poland - worse than the old one

Poland's power behind the throne, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, is unwell, but the ageing party chief's potential successor could be even worse for EU relations.
The 68-year old Kaczynski has been out of sight for the past month in his bed at the Military Medical Institute in Warsaw.
It is due to an infected knee, Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which Kaczynski chairs, has said.
"I'll start with the bad news, especially for all those who either wish Kaczynski a quick p...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
