'Killer robot' projects eligible for EU defence fund

The EU will allow companies developing so-called 'lethal autonomous weapons' to apply for EU funding, negotiators from the EU's three institutions decided on Tuesday (22 May) evening.
The European Parliament, the European Commission, and the Council of the EU – representing national governments – struck a deal on the specifics of a €500m defence investment programme.
The parliament had originally wanted to bar controversial new weapo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here