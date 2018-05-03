Germany and France lead EU budget concerns

Germany has voiced concern on fair burden-sharing in the next EU budget, while France is outraged by proposed cuts in farm aid.
The bloc's most powerful states joined other complaints from northern countries, after the European Commission unveiled its post-Brexit finance plan on Wednesday (2 May).
"We are ready to take responsibility for strengthening the European Union - but this requires a fair burden-sharing of all member states," the German foreign and finance ministers Heiko...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
