euobserver
Online platforms will have to produce results by October (Photo: rawpixel.com)

EU tells platforms to sort fake news by October or face new law

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is demanding online platforms and social networks crack down on fake news by October - or face the threat of regulation being imposed at a later date.

The commission on Thursday (26 April) rolled out a series of measures it hopes will weed out what it broadly describes as 'disinformation', ahead of the upcoming European elections in 2019.

The plans include an EU-wide Code of Practice on Disinformation, which must produce "measurable effects" by October.

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Online platforms will have to produce results by October (Photo: rawpixel.com)

