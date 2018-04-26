EU tells platforms to sort fake news by October or face new law

The European Commission is demanding online platforms and social networks crack down on fake news by October - or face the threat of regulation being imposed at a later date.

The commission on Thursday (26 April) rolled out a series of measures it hopes will weed out what it broadly describes as 'disinformation', ahead of the upcoming European elections in 2019.

The plans include an EU-wide Code of Practice on Disinformation, which must produce "measurable effects" by October.