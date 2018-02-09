Ad
Avramopoulos said the Novartis case 'does not touch me, does not relate to me' (Photo: © European Union, 2017/Photo: Frédéric Maigrot)

Greek EU commissioner challenges bribery allegations

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European commissioner for migration, will mount a legal challenge over allegations he took bribes to help secure a lucrative contract for pharmaceutical company Novartis whilst a Greek minister.

The allegations, announced earlier this week by Greek prosecutors, stem from his time as minister of health in Athens between 2006 and 2009.

Avramopoulos was named along with a handful of former ministers, including two past prime ministers, for having taken a r...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.



