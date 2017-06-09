Ad
euobserver
Vicky Ford, the chair of the EU parliament's committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection, was elected to the House of Commons on Thursday (Photo: European Parliament)

Four MEPs elected in UK, one loses by 21 votes

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Four British members of the European Parliament will be leaving Brussels after being elected to the House of Commons at Thursday's (8 June) general elections, a spokeswoman for the European parliament said at a press conference on Friday.

The four are: Conservative MEPs Vicky Ford and Andrew Lewer, and Labour MEPs Afzal Khan and Anneliese Dodds.

Ford is currently the chair of the EU parliament's committee on Internal Market...

