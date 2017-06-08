Ad
euobserver
Polling stations close at 10pm in the UK on Thursday (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

UK election under way, as voters eye Brexit

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, LONDON,

British voters head to the polls on Thursday (8 June) in a general election in which Conservative prime minister Theresa May hopes to widen her majority in parliament over opposition Labour.

About 46.9 million people are registered to vote for the 650 MPs in Westminster in the first election since the Brexit referendum last year.

Earlier on Thursday, May cast her ballot in Sonning, Berkshire, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn cast his vote at a school in Holloway, north London.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

British techies make game to reach young voters
May promises hard Brexit in Tory manifesto
May's election win would still mean hard Brexit
May stumbles her way to the finishing line
Polling stations close at 10pm in the UK on Thursday (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections