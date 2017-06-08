UK election under way, as voters eye Brexit

British voters head to the polls on Thursday (8 June) in a general election in which Conservative prime minister Theresa May hopes to widen her majority in parliament over opposition Labour.

About 46.9 million people are registered to vote for the 650 MPs in Westminster in the first election since the Brexit referendum last year.

Earlier on Thursday, May cast her ballot in Sonning, Berkshire, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn cast his vote at a school in Holloway, north London.