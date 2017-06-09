Catalonia launches countdown to independence vote

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont announced Friday (9 June) that the region will hold a much anticipated and controversial binding referendum on independence from Spain on 1 October, despite strong opposition from Madrid.



Catalans are set to answer the yes or no question: "Do you want Catalonia to become an independent state in the form of a Republic?"



"We have repeatedly pursued a deal," said Puigdemont. “We have communicated directly to the Spanish government and its president our fi...