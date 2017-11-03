Ad
euobserver
Waiting for a Brexit breakthrough (Photo: European Commission)

Brexit talks inch forward in Brussels This WEEK

by Caterina Tani and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Brexit talks will resume next week on Thursday and Friday (9 and 10 November) after EU leaders last month said there has not been sufficient progress to move negotiations onto the second phase.

The sixth round of talks since June will once again focus from the EU side on the UK clarifying what financial commitments it is willing to pay, while the British government wants to keep the money talk out of the limelight.

Progres...

(Photo: European Commission)

euobserver

