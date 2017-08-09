Ad
Donald Trump warned that North Korea would "face fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it threatens the US with ballistic missiles. (Photo: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

EU calls for dialogue in US-North Korea nuclear row

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU reacted cautiously on Wednesday (9 August) to US threats against North Korea, calling for dialogue and stressing Korean responsibility in the escalating tension.

The situation is "of great concern to the EU as it is for the rest of international community," European Commission foreign affairs spokeswoman Catherine Ray told journalists.

On Tuesday evening, US president Donald Trump warned that North Korea would "face fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it threate...

