Lessons for EU to protect against next cyber attack

As the latest ransomeware attack 'Bad Rabbit' spreads through Europe, it is again clear that there are few degrees of separation between malware targets and global information technology networks.
Initially aimed at Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure and Kiev's public transportation system, the current ransomware blitz has now spread to Turkey and Germany, compromising a growing list of international businesses, government interests and thousands of personal computers.
The expl...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
