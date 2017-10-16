Catalan leader ignores Madrid on independence question

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has not answered the Spanish government's question on whether he declared independence last week.
In a letter sent to Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday (16 October), Puigdemont called for dialogue, but did not shed light on a confusing declaration last Tuesday (10 October).
Puigdemont had said the north-western Spanish region "has won the right to be independent"
