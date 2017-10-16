Ad
Puigdemont replied to Madrid's question via a letter that did not address the main issue (Photo: Premsa SantCugat)

Catalan leader ignores Madrid on independence question

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has not answered the Spanish government's question on whether he declared independence last week.

In a letter sent to Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday (16 October), Puigdemont called for dialogue, but did not shed light on a confusing declaration last Tuesday (10 October).

Puigdemont had said the north-western Spanish region "has won the right to be independent"

