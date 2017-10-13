New trend of migrant 'yachts' heading to Italy, says Europol

The EU's police agency Europol says a new trend is emerging of people smuggling migrants on sailing yachts from Turkey to Italy.

Europol has logged over 160 trips by this route, noting that migrants are paying up to €6,000 per head. Children are usually charged half price. Such prices may vary by nationality, by the type of boat, and by the number of people transported at the same time.

In an email sent on Friday (13 October), the Hague-based agency told EUobserver that the trend ...