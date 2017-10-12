Ad
Olaf's director-general is leaving his post for a new job next week. (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Departure of EU's under-fire fraud chief was 'neutral'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The head of EU's anti-fraud office Olaf, Giovanni Kessler, would have been moved to an advisor role with no executive responsibilities at the European Commission, had he decided not to leave for a new job in Rome.

EU budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger told MEPs on Wednesday (11 October) that Kessler next March would have automatically been given a position as a so-called "hors-classe advisor" at the EU commission with a top pay grade had he not been hired in Rome to oversee Italy's ...

