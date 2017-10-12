Departure of EU's under-fire fraud chief was 'neutral'

The head of EU's anti-fraud office Olaf, Giovanni Kessler, would have been moved to an advisor role with no executive responsibilities at the European Commission, had he decided not to leave for a new job in Rome.
EU budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger told MEPs on Wednesday (11 October) that Kessler next March would have automatically been given a position as a so-called "hors-classe advisor" at the EU commission with a top pay grade had he not been hired in Rome to oversee Italy's ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
