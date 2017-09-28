Ad
Four EU commissioners presented the plans on removing illegal online content. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service/Photo: Georges Boulougouris)

EU wants tech firms to police internet

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is asking internet companies to step up the removal of illegal online content, in a bid to crack down on terrorist recruitment, hate speech, and child pornography.

But the move - a non-binding recommendation issued on Thursday (28 September) - has attracted criticism from pro-free speech defenders, who question the role of companies in policing online content given the diverging laws throughout member states.

Internet platforms will have to weigh laws in ea...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

