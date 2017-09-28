Ad
euobserver
Macron wants to create "in the coming weeks" a "group for the rebuilding of Europe" with representatives from voluntary member states and from EU institutions. (Photo: Consilium)

Macron to sell EU plan in Tallinn

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron will start his campaign to convince fellow EU leaders to support his EU reform propoosals on Thursday (28 September). 

At an informal dinner in Tallinn, Estonia, Macron will explain to his colleagues how he wants his ideas, laid out in a speech on Tuesday, to become the basis for a roadmap that would be elaborated before next summer.

On Tuesday, he said that he wanted to create "in the comin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Merkel-Macron: An EU motor in the making
Macron seeks far-reaching EU overhaul
Merkel's win heralds uncertain time
Macron wants to create "in the coming weeks" a "group for the rebuilding of Europe" with representatives from voluntary member states and from EU institutions. (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections