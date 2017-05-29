Merkel: Europe cannot rely on its allies anymore

German chancellor Angela Merkel urged European unity on Sunday (28 May), in an effort to consolidate her position as a steady leader in a time of an uncertain transatlantic alliance.

Fresh from a Nato meeting in Brussels and G7 summit in Sicily, Merkel told a campaign event in Munich – ahead of the coming September general elections – that Europe must take its destiny into its own hands, as Brexit and a Trump-led White House mean less reliable international partners.

"I can only...