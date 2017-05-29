Ad
euobserver
Merkel among other G7 leaders in Italy (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Merkel: Europe cannot rely on its allies anymore

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel urged European unity on Sunday (28 May), in an effort to consolidate her position as a steady leader in a time of an uncertain transatlantic alliance.

Fresh from a Nato meeting in Brussels and G7 summit in Sicily, Merkel told a campaign event in Munich – ahead of the coming September general elections – that Europe must take its destiny into its own hands, as Brexit and a Trump-led White House mean less reliable international partners.

"I can only...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Trump at G7: Yes on Russia sanctions, not yet on climate
US prevents G7 energy statement
Nato head defends 'blunt' US leader
Tusk deplores 'too many leaks' in Brussels
Merkel among other G7 leaders in Italy (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections