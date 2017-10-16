Ad
May in Florence went as far as eurosceptics would allow her, London argues (Photo: Council of the European Union)

May pleads for more, as EU makes Brexit gesture

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU-27 is to make a gesture but also toughen its language towards the UK ahead of the EU summit later this week, as British prime minister Theresa May makes a final plea at a dinner on Monday night in Brussels to begin trade talks.

The EU-27 are still signalling that internal preparations for talks on the future and trade with the UK will begin, according to a draft seen by EUobserver.

EU leaders are also expected to say that they will update the negotiating guidelines at the...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

