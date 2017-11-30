Ad
euobserver
Since its creation in 1987, the Erasmus programme has helped some nine million student study and live abroad in the EU (Photo: Conor Lawless/Flickr)

At 30, 'Erasmus' eyes language skills and degree recognition

by Caterina Tani, Brussels,

The European Commission closed celebrations on Thursday (30 November) for the 30th anniversary of the Erasmus student exchange programme by promising a "brighter future" for what it called the EU's "most successful and most visible" programme.

"My aspiration is to give more people from a much wider range of backgrounds the possibility to make their Erasmus experience. We have to be ambitious for the programme, its outreach and its budget," said EU education commissioner Tibor Navracsics...

