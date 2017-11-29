'We are not there yet', Barnier tells UK

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Wednesday (29 November) work is still ongoing to reach a deal with the UK this week on all three key divorce issues, after reports the UK and EU negotiators reached a broad outline deal on the financial bill.
A possible agreement on the overall divorce bill – that still needs to be agreed by member states' representatives – would overcome one of the key hurdles in the Brexit t...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
