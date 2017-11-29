Ad
euobserver

'We are not there yet', Barnier tells UK

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Wednesday (29 November) work is still ongoing to reach a deal with the UK this week on all three key divorce issues, after reports the UK and EU negotiators reached a broad outline deal on the financial bill.

A possible agreement on the overall divorce bill – that still needs to be agreed by member states' representatives – would overcome one of the key hurdles in the Brexit t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

UK has 10 days to make Brexit progress
Commission begins process for EU agencies relocation
Reports: UK agrees to pay €50bn Brexit bill
Irish crisis may complicate Brexit summit

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections