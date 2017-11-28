China vows more investment in eastern Europe at summit

Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang said on Monday (27 November) that there should be more Chinese investment in central and eastern Europe.
He spoke at the China-Central and Eastern European Countries Economic and Trade Forum, a side-event to an annual summit in Budapest with China and sixteen central and eastern European countries – eleven of them EU members.
Li also said China would increase food imports from the region.
"It is estimated that China will import products wort...
