Commission warns Italy over high debt level

The European Commission sent a warning on Wednesday (22 November) to Italy, France and Romania over their budget plans for next year.
It said that Italy's "persisting high government debt is a reason of concern," and that it could check next year whether the authorities in Rome are doing enough to reduce it.
Although Italy's debt is decreasing, it is expected to reach 132.1 percent of GDP this year, 130.8 percent in 2018 and 130.0 percent in 2019
