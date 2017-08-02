Trump signs Russia sanctions, targeting EU firms

[Updated at 8.25 on Thursday] US leader Donald Trump has signed into life new Russia sanctions that put EU firms, such as OMV, Wintershall, and Shell, at risk of fines.
The president said in a note published the same day (2 August) that the sanctions bill was “significantly flawed” because it undermined his “exclusive constitutional authority” on foreign relations.
He also said Congress should “refrain from using this flawed bill to hinder our important work with our European al...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
