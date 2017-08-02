Ad
euobserver
US leader signed the "flawed" bill away from cameras (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Trump signs Russia sanctions, targeting EU firms

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

[Updated at 8.25 on Thursday] US leader Donald Trump has signed into life new Russia sanctions that put EU firms, such as OMV, Wintershall, and Shell, at risk of fines.

The president said in a note published the same day (2 August) that the sanctions bill was “significantly flawed” because it undermined his “exclusive constitutional authority” on foreign relations.

He also said Congress should “refrain from using this flawed bill to hinder our important work with our European al...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Senate backs Russia sanctions, setting scene for EU clash
Russia's EU pipeline at 'risk' after US vote
US leader signed the "flawed" bill away from cameras (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections