euobserver
Juncker (r) did what he could to convince Slovak PM Fico that his country was part of the "core" of Europe (Photo: European Commission)

Analysis

Visegrad lobby makes food quality an EU issue

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission offered on Thursday (27 July) to pay for member states' studies into an alleged practice that has been dubbed “dual food quality”.

The leaders of several Central and Eastern European countries have complained that food and other consumer products, offered in their countries, are of inferior quality when compared to identical products in western European countries.

In particular, the Visegrad group of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia, have b...

