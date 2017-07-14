Ad
euobserver
Italy preparing to host 4,400 more people this week (Photo: MOAS.eu/Jason Florio)

EU backs Italy on NGO rescues

Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has voiced sympathy for Italy’s plan to restrict NGO rescues in the Central Mediterranean.

Natasha Bertaud, a Commission spokeswoman, told press in Brussels on Friday (14 July) that EU and Italian officials had held “technical discussions” on a code of conduct for the NGOs the day before.

She said the EU and Italy merely wanted to “better organise” rescues.

“More people are dying even though we have more boats than ever [in the region] doing search...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU naval mission leads to more migrant drownings, says report
Clock ticking on EU migrant quota deadline
Italy to impose tough rules on NGOs
Italy imposing new rules on NGO sea rescues
Italy preparing to host 4,400 more people this week (Photo: MOAS.eu/Jason Florio)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections