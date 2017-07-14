EU backs Italy on NGO rescues

The European Commission has voiced sympathy for Italy’s plan to restrict NGO rescues in the Central Mediterranean.

Natasha Bertaud, a Commission spokeswoman, told press in Brussels on Friday (14 July) that EU and Italian officials had held “technical discussions” on a code of conduct for the NGOs the day before.

She said the EU and Italy merely wanted to “better organise” rescues.

“More people are dying even though we have more boats than ever [in the region] doing search...