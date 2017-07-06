Italian ports left alone to handle EU migrants

EU countries have declined to help Italy by opening their ports to migrants, but aim to expel more people and impose “rules” on NGO rescues.
"We do not support the so-called regionalisation of the rescue operations," German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere said at an informal EU meeting in Estonia on Thursday (6 July).
Stephanus Block, the Dutch security minister, said: “Just opening more ports will not solve the problem”.
Theo Francken, a Belgian state secretary, jok...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
