EU showed little interest in burden sharing with Italy (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Italian ports left alone to handle EU migrants

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have declined to help Italy by opening their ports to migrants, but aim to expel more people and impose “rules” on NGO rescues.

"We do not support the so-called regionalisation of the rescue operations," German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere said at an informal EU meeting in Estonia on Thursday (6 July).

Stephanus Block, the Dutch security minister, said: “Just opening more ports will not solve the problem”.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

