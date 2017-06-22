EU set to roll over Russia sanctions amid defence talks

EU leaders meeting in Brussels for a summit are set to discuss rolling over sanctions against Russia, amid broader talks on defence.

Both French president Emmanuel Macron and Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel will on Thursday (22 June) debrief other leaders over dinner on the so-called Minsk peace process on Ukraine.

Brokered by France and Germany in 2015, the Minsk agreement has largely failed to stop the fighting in east Ukraine following the Russian-led invasion into Crimea.<...