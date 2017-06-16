Ad
euobserver
Zaoralek (r) told Timmermans (l) that the EU should focus on "economic and social convergence among EU countries rather than attempts to distribute migrants by forced quotas". (Photo: Prague European Summit)

Commissioner and Czech minister argue over migration

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Prague,

Almost two years into the migration crisis, the European Commission and countries like the Czech Republic are still at loggerheads over how the EU should react and shape its future.

Sharp divergences were on display on Thursday (15 June) in a debate at the Prague European Summit between EU commission vice president Frans Timmermans and Czech foreign affairs minister Lubomir Zaoralek.

The discussion was taking place two days after the EU executive opened an infringement procedure a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Czechs pick 'useless' fight with EU on migration
Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland face EU sanctions on migrants
Zaoralek (r) told Timmermans (l) that the EU should focus on "economic and social convergence among EU countries rather than attempts to distribute migrants by forced quotas". (Photo: Prague European Summit)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections