EU leaders will be meeting in Brussels on 22 and 23 June. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Security and defence to top EU summit

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU heads of state and government will be focusing on security and defence at a summit in Brussels next week on Thursday and Friday.

Draft summit conclusions seen by EUobserver on Thursday (15 June) demand social media giants to develop "new technology and tools" to automatically remove any content that promotes incitement to violence.

The proposal follows a joint UK-French campaign launched earlier this week to crack down on any content that promotes hate and terrorism.

Fren...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

