EU tells UK its door still 'open'

France and Germany have said the UK could still stay in the EU, as Britain confirmed that Brexit talks would start on Monday (19 June).
The French president, Emmanuel Macron, made the comment after meeting British prime minister Theresa May in Paris on Tuesday.
“Of course, the [EU] door remains open, always open, until the Brexit negotiations come to an end”, he said.
The German finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, told the Bloomberg news agency in Berlin the same day tha...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
