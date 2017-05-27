Ad
euobserver
Trump (r) worried about US jobs under climate treaty, his aide said (Photo: g7italy.it)

Trump at G7: Yes on Russia sanctions, not yet on climate

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US president Donald Trump is to back existing sanctions on Russia, but is still making up his mind on a climate change pact, a senior aide said at the G7 summit in Italy.

Gary Cohn, Trump’s economic adviser, shed light on the president’s thinking as the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US - met in Sicily on Friday (26 May).

“We're not lowering our sanctions on Russia. If anything we would look to get toug...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

