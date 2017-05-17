Ad
Child protection clauses have in the past been used to censor information about sexual minorities. (Photo: Toa Heftiba)

Liberals denounce EU parliament's 'anti-gay' bill

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Liberal MEPs want to re-open an already adopted European Parliament position on audiovisual services reform, saying that it justifies discrimination of lesbian, gay, bi- and transsexual (LGBT) people.

The overhaul is an update of EU-wide rules on media services and TV advertising.

The problem, according to the liberals, is that the reform sets out to protect the "moral development of a child" by giving government authorities the right to block harmful content on social media.

