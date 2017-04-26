Ad
Hard-line Brexit voters see “no deal” with the EU and reverting to WTO terms as the best outcome. (Photo: Paul Lloyd)

Brexit is about Europe's future as well

by Nick Mabey, Sabrina Schulz and Manon Dufour, Brussels,

The UK has begun the formal process of Brexit. The next month will be critical in shaping the EU-27’s priorities in the negotiations, which will be led by the European Commission.

Even if both sides desire it, an orderly and cooperative Brexit is not a given. Brexit is the most complex deal ever attempted, and is being conducted inside an unprecedentedly short timescale.

The repeated failure of international trade talks should be a stark warning that domestic politics and techni...

