Trump has issued executive orders that go against privacy (Photo: Reuters)

EU trying to salvage US deal on data privacy

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's commissioner for justice, Vera Jourova, is in Washington DC to prevent privacy safeguards for European citizens from unravelling.

European privacy in personal data sent to the United States is supposed to be maintained under the EU-US Privacy Shield accord, which was launched last summer.

"The commitments the US has taken must be respected, she [Jourova] has been very clear already on this and also publicly," said Paul ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Rule of Law

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

