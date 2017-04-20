China and EU push for global free trade

Top diplomats from the EU and China have pledged closer cooperation on trade and geopolitical issues amid concerns about US protectionism under president Donald Trump.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini co-chaired the seventh EU-China Strategic Dialogue with state councilor Yang Jiechi, China's highest-ranking diplomat, in Beijing on Wednesday (19 April) in their first high-level meeting since Trump took office in January.

"We are living times of growing tensions and geo...