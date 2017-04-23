Ad
euobserver
The keyword in the campaign has been "anti-system", as angry voters and protest parties like Le Pen's National Front attempt to redraw the political landscape (Photo: Reuters/Robert Pratta)

Analysis

France holds nail-biting 'anti-system' vote

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Paris,

The French election has come down to three men, a woman, and six possibilities for a run-off contest.

But pollsters have warned that predictions were harder than ever as 47 million French people prepare to cast their vote on Sunday (23 April) in the first round of a presidential election seen as being crucial for the future of the EU.

A far-right leader (Marine le Pen), a leftist firebrand (Jean-Luc Melenchon), a social-liberal newcomer (Emmanuel Macron), and a conservative form...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Related articles

European right hopes Macron will save France
French campaign ends in uncertainty and fear
French candidates in final election push
Russia-linked fake news floods French social media
The keyword in the campaign has been "anti-system", as angry voters and protest parties like Le Pen's National Front attempt to redraw the political landscape (Photo: Reuters/Robert Pratta)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections