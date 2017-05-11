Bulgaria nominates EU figure for commissioner

It is official: Mariya Gabriel is the Bulgarian nominee to replace Kristalina Georgieva, who quit as EU commissioner for budgets and human resources in November. The long-awaited nomination finally came on Wednesday (10 May).

Gabriel is considered as the most high-ranking Bulgarian member of the European Parliament, to which she was elected in 2009.

She heads the centre-right EPP group’s Bulgarian delegation and has been deputy chairman of a parliament body for relations with Ma...