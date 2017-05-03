Ad
euobserver
People from Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland and Romania still need visas to travel to the US (Photo: The Hamster Factor)

visa

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

US travellers to the EU won't require visas despite demands from the European Parliament.

The European Commission on Tuesday (2 May) told reporters that such a move would not be in the mutual interest of EU citizens.

"The European Union will always choose engagement, commitment, and passionate diplomacy over any form of unilateral retaliation," said EU commissioner for home affairs, Dimitris Avramopoulos.

The US administration has so far refused to lift visa requirements on ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

MEPs attack EU officials over US visas
We'll sue EU commission over US visa policy, say MEPs
EU hopes Trump will back down on visa war
People from Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland and Romania still need visas to travel to the US (Photo: The Hamster Factor)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections