US travellers to the EU won't require visas despite demands from the European Parliament.
The European Commission on Tuesday (2 May) told reporters that such a move would not be in the mutual interest of EU citizens.
"The European Union will always choose engagement, commitment, and passionate diplomacy over any form of unilateral retaliation," said EU commissioner for home affairs, Dimitris Avramopoulos.
The US administration has so far refused to lift visa requirements on ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
