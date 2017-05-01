US alt-right joins Russia in anti-Macron attack

Right-wing US and UK media and social media users have tried to start an online “war” to stop Emmanuel Macron being elected, but with little success.
The Atlantic Council, a think tank in Washington, and Buzzfeed, a US online publication, highlighted the new campaign in the run-up to the second round of the French presidential vote on Sunday (7 May).
With Russia already in the spotlight for anti-Macron fake news and cyber attacks, the Atlantic Council said the “English-language ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
