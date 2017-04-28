Ad
euobserver
May met with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker this week to talk Brexit (Photo: Prime minister's office)

May accuses EU-27 of 'lining up against Britain'

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

UK prime minister Theresa May accused the EU-27 countries of "lining up against Britain" in response to German chancellor Angela Merkel's warning that the UK should have no "illusions" over Brexit negotiations.

May campaigned in Leeds, a Labour Party stronghold in northern England, on Thursday (27 April), in an attempt to sweep up votes to strengthen her ahead of the Brexit talks.

She told a crowd at a rally that Merkel's ...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

