Rethinking Europe's relationship with Turkey

Turkey no longer fulfils the Copenhagen criteria, the key that opens the door to EU accession.

Last July, Turkey went through the painful experience of a military coup. However, the reaction of the authorities was disproportionate, leaving the impression that many of the measures taken served the purpose of weakening critics and strengthening president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's grip on power.

The state of play is sobering (Source: Turkish government ministries, unless stated otherwi...