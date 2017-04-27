Ad
Brussels wants to give fathers ten days of leave upon the birth of their child. (Photo: Andrew Branch)

Commission launches bid to make Europe social

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday (26 April) a proposal for work-life balance, which would help women to stay in the labour market even after they have families and would grant fathers 10 days of paid paternity leave.

Brussels also wants to strengthen the current right to four months of unpaid parental leave per child by suggesting it should be paid at sick-pay level, and that it can be used at any time before the child turns 12.

While many countries already have wid...

