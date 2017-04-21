Ad
euobserver
Shekhovtsov: "Schemes such as the Laundromat are used for these operations" (Photo: frankieleon)

Investigation

Illicit Russian billions pose threat to EU democracy

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has secretly funded anti-EU political parties in Europe, but its attempts to buy influential individuals is a greater threat to democracy, experts have warned.

With France heading for elections on Sunday (23 April), Mediapart, a French investigative website has revealed that the far-right National Front borrowed €11 million from Russian sources in 2014 and planned to borrow a further €3 million last year specifically for "financing the electoral campaign".

There was nothin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Sex and lies: Russia's EU news
Le Pen wanted millions more from Russia
Russia-linked fake news floods French social media
Shekhovtsov: "Schemes such as the Laundromat are used for these operations" (Photo: frankieleon)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections