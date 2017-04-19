Top Turkey MEP urges talks with Erdogan on accession

The MEP and rapporteur on Turkey has called for EU leaders to meet with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and ask if his country still wants to join the European club in the wake of a referendum that gave him massive powers.

"EU and Turkish relations are at their lowest point ever, it would have been timely for EU leaders to call for a meeting with the Turkish government, and ask them where do they want to go with the accession," Kati Piri told EUobserver on Wednesday (19 April). ...