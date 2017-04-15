Ad
‘Project Fear’ did little to sway the vote, but rather increased public distrust in the UK government. (Photo: The European Union)

Brexit Briefing

Don't copy us, we're British

by Benjamin Fox, London,

If any European country decides that a vote on EU membership might be for them, they shouldn’t use Britain in 2016 as a good model to follow.\n \nThat, at least, was the message of British MPs on the Public Accounts committee in their report published Wednesday (11 April) on the conduct of the June vote. It’s fair to say that few Brits – whether Brexiteers or Remainers – would disagree that the pr...

