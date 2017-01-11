EP to give Oettinger the green light

European Parliament (EP) group leaders will decide with EP president Martin Schulz on Thursday (12 January) whether Guenther Oettinger, a controversial German politician, is fit to be promoted.

Formerly in charge of the European Commission’s digital market portfolio, he is now tipped to become a commission vice-president in charge of budgets and human resources, including ethics.

Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker put Oettinger up for the role despite his racist, sexist, and ho...