Oettinger's new portfolios are set to be endorsed by the parliament (Photo: European Commission)

EP to give Oettinger the green light

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European Parliament (EP) group leaders will decide with EP president Martin Schulz on Thursday (12 January) whether Guenther Oettinger, a controversial German politician, is fit to be promoted.

Formerly in charge of the European Commission’s digital market portfolio, he is now tipped to become a commission vice-president in charge of budgets and human resources, including ethics.

Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker put Oettinger up for the role despite his racist, sexist, and ho...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

