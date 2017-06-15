Tusk scolds Polish PM for Auschwitz comments

Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo came under fire for a speech she made on Wednesday (14 June) at a ceremony in Auschwitz in which she seemed to have defended her government's anti-migrant policy.

"Auschwitz is a lesson showing that everything needs to be done to protect one's citizens," Szydlo said at the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the first prisoners arriving to the Nazi death camp.

The comment was seen by critics as Szydlo defending her position not to allow asy...