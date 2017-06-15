Ad
Polish PM Szydlo's government has been a staunch opponent of the EU's migration quota scheme (Photo: Pawel Kula / Sejm.)

Tusk scolds Polish PM for Auschwitz comments

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo came under fire for a speech she made on Wednesday (14 June) at a ceremony in Auschwitz in which she seemed to have defended her government's anti-migrant policy.

"Auschwitz is a lesson showing that everything needs to be done to protect one's citizens," Szydlo said at the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the first prisoners arriving to the Nazi death camp.

The comment was seen by critics as Szydlo defending her position not to allow asy...

